Tamil Nadu: 3 Class 10 Students Arrested for Gang-Raping 15-Year-Old Classmate
The boys, reportedly, also video recorded the assault and shared it with others.
Three class 10 students were arrested on Friday, 8 July, for allegedly gang-raping their classmate, a 15-year-old girl, on 1 July, in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.
The boys, reportedly, also video-recorded the assault and shared it with others.
Another student, whose role in this is being investigated, was also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and all four have been remanded, a senior police officer from Cuddalore told The Quint.
The police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the survivor and booked them under Sections 5 (g), 6, 13, and 14 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with Section 376 (rape) and 506 (i) of the Indian Penal Code.
What Had Happened?
The survivor had reportedly visited a male friend's house for his birthday celebrations without her parent's permission. One of the alleged offenders had accessed photographs of her with the friend and had threatened to show the pictures to her parents unless she visited his house behind the school, the police said.
When she went there during the lunch break, three boys sexually assaulted her and videographed the crime.
