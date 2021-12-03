Cyclone Jawad To Reach Andhra, Odisha on Saturday Morning, Orange Alert Issued
A total of 46 NDRF teams have been sent to Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh to tackle the storm.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that a depression in the west-central Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Friday morning, 3 December, and later intensified into a cyclonic storm named Jawad.
After Cyclone Yaas in May and Cyclone Gulab in September, this will be the third cyclone headed towards India’s east coast this year.
The cyclone is expected to edge past the coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha by Saturday morning. It is likely to recurve and move along Odisha coast reaching near Puri by 5 December noon. After which, it’s likely to move towards the West Bengal coast, as per the IMD.
The cyclonic storm on Friday morning at around 11.30 am, lay centered about 420 km of Vishakhapatnam, 530 km of Gopalpur (Odisha), and 650 km of Paradip (Odisha), as per IMD’s latest bulletin.
Further, isolated and extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, 3 December.
Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Andhra and Odisha, as heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted by the weather department for Friday.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul Karwal told news agency ANI, a total of 46 NDRF teams have been sent to Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh to tackle the storm.
He added that the integrated defence staff is on alert if the situation arises to airlift any of the teams. Further, 18 more teams are on standby.
With the cyclonic storm predicted to hit Odisha, farmers across the state have begun an early harvest and a distress sale of paddy.
“First Yaas, then unseasonal rains in the pre-harvest season and now another cyclonic storm, we have hardly had time to recover from each setback… Paddy is yet to ripen completely but we are forced to harvest it early,” Debendra Rout, a resident of Churmura village in Jaleswar block of Balasore district, told The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said the the deep depression in the bay may intensify as cyclonic storms in the next 8-10 hours.
"State administration has prepared its response measures for a possible landfall in Ganjam, Puri or Jagatsinghpur. Expected associated wind speed will be 80-100kmph," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Later, Odisha Tourism called off the Konark Festival and International Sand Art Festival, which was scheduled to be held in Konark.
"As per the reports of IMD and advisories issued by Special Relief commissioner on Cyclonic Storm Jawad reaching the coasts of Odisha, we regret to inform that Konark Festival and International Sand Art Festival held in Konark are being called off with immediate effect," Odisha Tourism said in a statement, as per ANI.
In Andhra Pradesh, IMD Amaravati director Stella Samuel said that the depression over west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to move north-westwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next six hours.
"It is likely to reach north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast by morning of 4 December. It is likely to recur north, north-eastwards and move along Odisha coast during subsequent 24 hours with maximum sustained wind speed of 80 to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph. Trees & electric poles very likely to get uprooted," she was quoted as saying by ANI.
"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely to occur at most places of north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen are advised not to venture in sea as gale wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph is likely to occur over Bay of Bengal. Farmers are requested to safeguard their crops. People in low-lying areas should stay in safer places. Due to gale wind, people should stay in safer places as landslides are likely to occur," she added.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.