Maharashtra Sees Record-Breaking December Rain: What Led to the Untimely Showers

Mumbai, its satellite cities, along with north and central Maharashtra, received unseasonal rainfall in the first few days of December, marking a disruption in the usual weather pattern of the region.

The maximum temperature observed in Mumbai on 1 December plummeted to 24 degrees Celsius – eight degrees below the normal – after the untimely showers, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). This is the second-lowest temperature in Mumbai for December in a decade.

"We sometimes do see rainfall in December in this region, but this year it was record breaking," said Anupam Kashyapi, Head of Weather Forecasting Division for IMD, Pune.