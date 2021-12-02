Ahead of Cyclone Jawad, PM Modi Holds Meet; Fishermen Told to Stay Away From Sea
Cyclone Jawad is likely to affect Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.
In the wake of an impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 2 December, held a crucial meeting. Cyclone Jawad is likely to affect Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.
Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba headed National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Wednesday, 1 December, as well, to review the preparedness for the cyclone.
In his meeting, Gauba, according to The News Minute, directed various central and state agencies to "avoid any loss of life and minimise damage to property, infrastructure and crops".
Fishermen Asked to Keep Away From the Sea
Meanwhile, according to The News Minute, a statement by the Union Home Ministry said:
"The Cabinet secretary also emphasised that state governments should make all efforts to ensure that fishermen and all vessels at sea are called back immediately and people in areas likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm are evacuated at the earliest.”Union Home Ministry statement
As per the brief given by the director general of India Meteorological Department (IMD) to the NCMC, the current status of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 3 December.
"It (Cyclone Jawad) is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by the morning of 4 December with wind speeds ranging from 90 kmph-100 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall and tidal waves. The cyclonic storm is likely to affect Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and coastal districts of Odisha. It is also likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal areas and Gangetic parts of West Bengal.”IMD
According to news agency ANI, with regard to Odisha, IMD scientist Umashankar Das has said:
Wind speed in coastal areas would be around 60-80 kmph from 4 December afternoon. People in affected areas should remain indoors. (There is a) possibility of landslides in hilly areas
Red warning has been issued in four districts, Orange warning issued in seven districts for heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea from 3 to 5 December
Preparations Underway
Further, the IMD has issued a "pre-cyclone watch" for north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts.
According to The News Minute, the sea conditions will be rough to very rough along and off north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast from midnight of 3 December and become high to very high from 4 December afternoon, for 12 subsequent hours. Thus, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea and those who are at mid-sea have been advised to return to the coast by the morning of 2 December.
As per the publication, authorities have said that the the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 32 teams in the states where the cyclone poses a threat and additional teams are being kept ready. Army and Navy’s rescue teams are also reportedly being kept ready for deployment, along with ships and aircraft, if such a necessity arises.
(With inputs from The News Minute and ANI)
