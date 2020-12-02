Cyclone Burevi Likely To Hit TN on 4 Dec, Kerala on Red Alert

It will then emerge in Gulf of Mannar early on Thursday.

The IMD on Wednesday also said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu on 2 and 4 December and over south Kerala on 3 and 4 December. Fishing operations in the area will remain completely suspended between 2 and 5 December, the IMD added.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at Thoothukudi, while three NDRF teams have reached Tirunelveli, to move towards low-lying areas, ANI reported on Wednesday.