3 Killed in Cyclone Nivar, Storm Weakens But Rains Continue

Three people were killed in Cyclone Nivar and many were left injured, even as the storm weakened on Thursday, 26 November.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the government is monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and assured all possible help to the states.



Section 144 has now reportedly been rescinded in Puducherry.



Despite rains continuing, the Chennai Airport resumed its operations at 9 am on Thursday. Metro services in Chennai, which had been suspended earlier, also resumed at 12 pm on Thursday.

Citing Tamil Nadu government, IANS further reported that three persons were killed in rain-related incidents and three got injured. The state government also said that 26 cattle had also died in the storm.

On its way, the cyclone also damaged several houses, uprooted trees and power lines in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, Marakkanam and in Puducherry, reported PTI.