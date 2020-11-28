Cyclone Nivar Triggers Heavy Rains, Flood Alert in 5 TN Districts

The district administrations of Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram have issued flood alert to several villages in these districts. This comes as a result of spate in several water bodies as a result of heavy rains in the catchment areas in the wake of Cyclone Nivar.

The Thenneri lake in Walajahbad taluk, Thandarai dam in Tiruvannamalai district, Madurantakam lake, Palar river and Poondi reservoir in Tiruvallur district are in spate and water is being released due to the increased inflow.