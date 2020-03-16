COVID-19: Fans Throng Kochi Airport to Welcome ‘Bigg Boss’ Rajith

Rajith Kumar, a Botany lecturer and public speaker, had first got into controversy at the time he made a speech at the Government Women's College in Thiruvananthapuram in 2013. He had then made derogatory remarks about women, which prompted one of the students to boo him and walk away.

Five years later, he reportedly made another offensive statement that women who wear jeans can give birth to transgender children. He also said that children born to rebel men and women 'have this new disease called autism'.