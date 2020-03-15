Heidi Klum Experiences Flu Symptoms, Unable to Secure Corona Test
American- German supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum recently shared the reason for her absence from the reality show. She said that she was experiencing flu-like symptoms but was unable to secure a test to see whether she had been infected by the Coronavirus.
The 46-year-old took to Instagram to share the same and said, “a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. I’m just not feeling good, so that’s why I’ve stayed home, to not infect any other people.”
She added, “I hope it’s just a cold. I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn’t one here. I tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don’t feel good.”
According to Hindustan Times, the makers of America’s Got Talent have decided to film auditions without a studio audience because of the COVID-19 outbreak.For now, Heidi has been replaced by Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet on the show.
Last week, Tom Hanks too took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for Coronavirus. They encountered symptoms after travelling to Australia, where they were set to begin production on a film based on the life of Elvis Presley.
“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time-approach, no?,” he said in a tweet.
