Heidi Klum Experiences Flu Symptoms, Unable to Secure Corona Test

She added, “I hope it’s just a cold. I would love to do the corona test, but there just isn’t one here. I tried with two different doctors and I just can’t get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don’t feel good.”

According to Hindustan Times, the makers of America’s Got Talent have decided to film auditions without a studio audience because of the COVID-19 outbreak.For now, Heidi has been replaced by Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet on the show.