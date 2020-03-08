Hardest Part of ‘Bigg Boss’ Was Being Away from Mom, Says Sidharth

On Women's Day, Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla opened up about his relationship with his mother Ritu, calling her the "most important person" in his life. In a post by Humans of Bombay, the actor recalled how, as the youngest in the family, he shared a special bond with his mother. “People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But the one person I will always melt for is my mom. Right from the time I was born, she's been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of three kids and too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom,” he said.