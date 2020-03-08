Hardest Part of ‘Bigg Boss’ Was Being Away from Mom, Says Sidharth
On Women's Day, Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla opened up about his relationship with his mother Ritu, calling her the "most important person" in his life. In a post by Humans of Bombay, the actor recalled how, as the youngest in the family, he shared a special bond with his mother. “People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But the one person I will always melt for is my mom. Right from the time I was born, she's been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of three kids and too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom,” he said.
"And as I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing in the building, we'd talk about everything under the sun - at an age where children were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She's taught me so much too," he added.
Siddharth also recalled how he and his sisters leaned on their mother for support after their father died. He said,
“When my dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock – she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after three kids and fulfilled all our demands.”Siddharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 13 winner
The Bigg Boss contestant also revealed that it was because of his mother that he ended up being an actor and model.
He said that the “toughest part” of being on Bigg Boss was having to stay apart from his mother for several months. “Every time she tells me she’s proud of me, I feel like the happiest man on earth, because I was able to put a smile on her face,” he said. “Even today, she’s my anchor and never fails to give me her daily dose of advice. When I finally saw her on set after three long months, the first thing she told me was to stop wearing shorts all the time and to put on a pair of jeans!” he added.