Next Seven Days Critical For Lockdown Exit Plan: Vice President

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March and it came into force from 25 March.

“As today marks the completion of two weeks of nationwide lockdown in force since 25 March, I thought it appropriate to reach out to the people and the leadership of the country with my views and concerns amidst current efforts to tide over the crisis caused by the outbreak of coronavirus,” Naidu said in a statement.