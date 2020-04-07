500+ Cases in Delhi, CM Announces ‘5-Ts Plan’ Against COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 7 April, announced a 5-point action plan to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the national capital.

"Our five-point action plan includes five Ts – testing, tracing, treatment, team-work and tracking – and monitoring," he said. According to Health Ministry data, Delhi has reported 523 cases of COVID-19 so far, with the death toll at seven.

With the Nizamuddin area in south Delhi having emerged as a coronavirus hotspot, the CM said that he will give the police the phone numbers of Tablighi Jamaat event attendees to trace and ascertain whether they moved in nearby areas.