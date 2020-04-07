500+ Cases in Delhi, CM Announces ‘5-Ts Plan’ Against COVID-19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 7 April, announced a 5-point action plan to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the national capital.
"Our five-point action plan includes five Ts – testing, tracing, treatment, team-work and tracking – and monitoring," he said. According to Health Ministry data, Delhi has reported 523 cases of COVID-19 so far, with the death toll at seven.
With the Nizamuddin area in south Delhi having emerged as a coronavirus hotspot, the CM said that he will give the police the phone numbers of Tablighi Jamaat event attendees to trace and ascertain whether they moved in nearby areas.
Pointing out that while 2,950 beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients currently, Kejriwal added that arrangements will be made for 8,000 beds to treat serious patients.
“(We have) earmarked around 400 beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients... We have prepared a detailed plan to take over private hospitals if cases of coronavirus rises up to 30,000 in Delhi... If needed, Delhi government will make arrangements in banquet halls, dharamsalas to accommodate 10,000 COVID-19 patients.”Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as quoted by PTI
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)