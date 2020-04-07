With No COVID-19 Case, Meghalaya to Relax Lockdown From 15 April
All the government offices will function with full strength from 15 April, while all educational institutions will remain closed till the end of the month, the Meghalaya government stated on Tuesday, 7 April.
The Meghalaya government on Monday also decided to resume MGNREGA work with immediate effect amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.
The state has not reported any coronavirus infection yet.
The government said, “MGNREGA activities to be allowed to resume in respective villages. Wages and material components to tune of Rs 534.6573 crores sanctioned and released to respective BDOs for wages' payments and clearing materials bill,”according to ANI.
The government also added, “state cabinet decided to allow reopening of weekly markets in rural areas from 15 April, provided that strict ‘COVID-19’ protocols are adhered to.”
Private transportation will also be allowed to resume from 15 April in the state.
Financial Help for Daily Wage Workers Every Week
The state has also decided that from 15 April, construction work like road and other developmental programmes sanctioned by the government will be allowed to resume.
Financial help will also be extended to daily wage workers, labourers or small traders out of work due to the lockdown.
Under, the Chief Minister’s Relief against Wage Loss Scheme, Rs 700 per week will be transferred to those eligible wherein the amount will be transferred to the beneficiaries’ accounts.
Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19. Across India, over 4,400 have contracted the virus so far, and at least 114 have died.
Of 32 cases in the Northeast, Assam has reported the highest number of cases at 27.
(With inputs from East Mojo, PTI)
