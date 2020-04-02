Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Health of River Ganga Improves: Experts

The health of Ganga River has seen significant improvement since enforcement of the nationwide lockdown that has led to reduction in dumping of industrial waste into it, experts have said.

India has been placed under a three-week lockdown since March 24 with its 1.3 billion people instructed to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 50 lives so far and infected over 1,965 people in the country.

The Ganga river water was found to be suitable for bathing at most monitoring centres, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.