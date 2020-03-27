Clean Air & Blue Skies Provide Solace For Delhi Amidst Lockdown
India had struggled to maintain quality of air in the latter half of 2019 and the start of 2020 with the national capital being one of the worst affected regions as the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded incredibly high numbers.
However, since the outbreak of the coronavirus and implementation of the lockdown, many on social media have posted about the improving air quality in Delhi. Many expressed joy about being able to see clear blue skies in Delhi.
A Twitter user wrote, “Probably the best side effect of #COVID2019”. A photo posted by her showed the AQI in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj to be as low as 34.
The blue skies drew out humour from some as a netizens poked fun at the expense of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s odd-even scheme to battle the pollution.
Another described it as “picnic weather”. Unfortunately, that is not an option right now.
Twitterati also wrote, “It's like nature is mocking us saying, ‘Haha! Can't come out now for a picnic, can you Humans?’”
With little to cheer about during the lockdown, the clean air and blue skies have certainly provided the citizens of Delhi with a silver lining.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)