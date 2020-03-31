Amid Lockdown, Haryana Labourers Take Risky River Route to Go Home

Stranded because of the 21-day nationwide lockdown in light of novel coronavirus, many migrant labourers along the UP-Haryana border are using the river route to return back home.

After PM Narendra Modi announced the lockdown on 24 March, several daily-wage workers, left in the lurch, embarked on long journeys via road to reach home. To counter this, states have sealed borders and set up shelter homes for their accommodation.

With roads blocked and transportation services suspended, many of these workers are crossing River Yamuna using rubber tubes or boats in large numbers at exorbitant rates.