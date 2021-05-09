The Doctor Who Treated 5K COVID Patients Without Remdesivir

With India plagued by the severe second COVID wave, the SOS calls and pleas for ‘life-saving’ COVID medicines have significantly gone up.

Remdesivir was one of the first medicines to gain popularity and a reputation as a 'saviour drug' for treating COVID. Eventual large-scale trials lead by the World Health Organisation found the drug to not be very effective.

But in India, the tremendous increase in demand for Remdesivir has subsequently led to a widespread black-marketing of this drug.