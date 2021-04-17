When Do You Really Need Remdesivir? Does It Work?

Let’s go back to the basics. What is Remdesivir and how was it supposed to help?

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug developed by American pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences. It was made to treat Hepatitis C and respiratory syncytial viruses over a decade ago, but it never got marketing approval.

Antivirals are drugs used for treating viral infections.

COVID-19 brought the drug back into the picture – and US President Trump offered Remdesivir to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, despite no clinical evidence that it worked for COVID-19.

Gilead, too, did not claim it worked, but it got thrust into the limelight as a potentially promising drug. Soon in April, the New England Journal of Medicine published a study where out of 61 patients who were hospitalised with COVID-19, 53 were given the drug and 68 percent improved while 13 percent died. However, they were not able to say this was due to the drug as there was no control group. It is important to note that Gilead employees co-authored the paper. “This presents a huge conflict of interest,” says Dr Ray.