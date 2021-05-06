Roche Gets Emergency Use Nod for Antibody Cocktail Jab in India 

The antibody cocktail jab can be administered for the treatment of mild to moderate coronavirus disease in adults and children aged 12 years or older and weighing at least 40 kg, and those who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease, the company said in a statement.

The combination therapy is approved at a combined dose of 1,200 mg (600 mg of each drug) administered by intravenous infusion or subcutaneous route. It has to be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius.