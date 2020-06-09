The Centre has said that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi and so there is no need to discuss it, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, 9 June.Sisodia spoke to the media after he met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other central officials, along with Health Minister Satyendra Jain, to discuss whether there is community spread of the coronavirus disease in the national capital.“Officers of the central government were present at the meeting and they said that there is no community spread in Delhi as of now so it need not be discussed,” he said.“By 15 June, there will be 44,000 cases and 6,600 beds will be needed. By 30 June we will reach 1 lakh cases and 15,000 beds will be required. By 15 July there will be 2.25 lakh cases and 33,000 beds will be needed. By 31 July, 5.5 lakh cases expected & 80,000 beds will be needed, Sisodia told the media.The meeting took place at the State Disaster Management Authority.Just before the meet, Jain had said the Delhi government cannot officially declare community transmission of the coronavirus until the Centre says it has begun.‘LG’s Hospital Order Creates Huge Problem For Delhi’: CM Kejriwal “We can say that (there is community spread) only when Centre admits it. Community spread is when there are cases in which source (of infection) cannot be ascertained. Almost half of our cases are like this,” Jain told new agency ANI.“We were expecting that the beds in private hospitals would cater to patients up to 15 days but most of the beds reserved for COVID-19 patients have been used in 4-5 days. We have to further enhance the capacity now,” he added.Baijal has also called for an all-party meeting later during the day.The discussion over community transmission also comes on the day chief minister Arvind Kejriwal himself took a test for COVID-19 after showing mild symptoms since 7 June. Kejriwal has isolated himself at his residence.The national capital currently has 9,943 cases of COVID-19 with 17,712 active cases and 11,357 patients cured/discharged. The death toll in Delhi currently stands at 874.Delhi LG Overrules CM, Says Asymptomatic Contacts Must Be Tested We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.