A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's big decision, about reserving Delhi government hospitals and some private hospitals for Delhi residents only, Delhi Lt Governor, Anil Baijal, has overturned the decision saying that the treatment "should not be denied to any patient on grounds of being a non-resident of Delhi".Reacting to LG's order, Kejriwal said, "LG's order has created a huge problem and challenge for the people of Delhi."Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, "BJP pressurised Lieutenant Governor and made him overrule our decision, now priority will not be given to people of Delhi in Delhi hospitals," as per ANI.He asked, "Why is BJP doing politics over COVID-19 and trying to fail the policies of state governments?"Lt Governor, Anil Baijal has also overruled the state's earlier order, to not test asymptomatic cases. Baijal has asked the Delhi government to follow testing guidelines issued by ICMR, which say, "Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case to be tested once between day 5 and day 10 of coming into contact."In one order, LG has referred to the Constitution of India and said, "Right to Health is an integral part of Right to Life".In another order, as Chairperson of DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) Anil Baijal said, "... All departments and authorities concerned of NCT of Delhi, to ensure that ICMR strategy for COVID-19 testing in India issued on 18 May 2020 is strictly observed in NCT of Delhi without any deviation."What AAP Had Said on Hospitals?After Kejriwal's briefing on Sunday, the AAP government faced a lot of criticism on social media platforms, with many questioning the legality of this decision to not allow non-Delhi residents in some hospitals.Earlier, defending the move, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "So, the people of Delhi need space for treatment. Besides, neighbouring states say they do not even have coronavirus cases," said Jain, defending the move."If they are not even saying they have virus cases then what is the issue?" he added.During a briefing on Sunday, Kejriwal had said, "By the end of the month of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds... Over 90 percent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during coronavirus pandemic... Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all... If people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be treated at private hospitals."(With inputs from ANI & NDTV)