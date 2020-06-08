Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is unwell and will be undergoing a test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, 9 June.Kejriwal has been reportedly showing mild symptoms of COVID-19. He has a fever and sore throat and hasn’t met anyone since Sunday afternoon.All of Kejriwal’s meetings have been cancelled since Sunday afternoon and he has also isolated himself at his residence.“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was complaining of fever and soar throat since yesterday, after which he isolated himself at his residence. He will undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow. He is also diabetic,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh told ANI “Yes, testing is supposed to be done. He is asthmatic and also has a constant cough but regularly, but now these things have increased, which are being considered as symptoms,” another source in AAP told The Quint. The news comes just the day Kejriwal opened borders of the national capital on Monday.He also said that Delhi government hospitals and some private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital.“By the end of the month of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds... Over 90 percent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during coronavirus pandemic... Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all... If people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be treated at private hospitals,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying during a press briefing.Private hospitals will be reserved for Delhi residents, except those where special surgeries, like neurosurgery, are performed, he saidCommuters Pour in as Delhi Borders Reopen Under Unlock 1.0 We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.