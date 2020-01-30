‘No One Can Touch Our Muslim Citizens’: Rajnath’s Assurance on CAA
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, 29 January, said that the BJP did not wish to come to power in Delhi riding on hatred and added that Muslim citizens need not fear for their citizenship.
Addressing a rally in Adarsh Nagar, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also sought to assuage the concerns of Muslims over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and said “bona fide citizens would remain unaffected under the new law”.
He added, “We do not want a victory that has been achieved because of hatred. Even if we win, we will not accept such a victory.”
Singh Asks Muslims Not to Suspect Govt’s Integrity
Hitting out at the Opposition, Singh said that some people are staging protests at Shaheen Bagh and instigating fear that Muslims will be stripped of their citizenship.
Ahead of the Delhi polls, the BJP has upped its ante against anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh.
Singh, added that Muslims should not suspect the government's integrity.
“I do not know whether you will vote for us or not, but I request you not to suspect our integrity. As the defence minister of this country, I assure you that every Muslim is a citizen of this country. Forget questioning his citizenship, I assure you that no one can even touch a Muslim citizen of this country,” he added.
Singh said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP had any malice, the government would not have come up with the “sabka saath sabka vikas” slogan.
He also accused the Opposition of playing the politics of hatred.
The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on 8 February and the results will be announced on 11 February.
