‘No One Can Touch Our Muslim Citizens’: Rajnath’s Assurance on CAA

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday, 29 January, said that the BJP did not wish to come to power in Delhi riding on hatred and added that Muslim citizens need not fear for their citizenship.

Addressing a rally in Adarsh Nagar, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also sought to assuage the concerns of Muslims over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and said “bona fide citizens would remain unaffected under the new law”.