Hindu Women Masquerade as Muslims at CAA Protests? No, Fake Claim!

Using the software Invid, The Quint broke down the video into keyframes and then ran a reverse search of the individual frames. One of the frames led us to a video uploaded on YouTube on 22 November 2017. The video, which is the same as the one being shared now, was published with the title ‘uttar pradesh local body election two fake girl reached polling booth in burka police shocked’. It had been uploaded by a YouTube handle called Prabhat Khabar.

This indicates that the video is not related to anti-NRC protests at Lucknow’s Ghanta Ghar.

On conducting a reverse search on more images, we came across two news reports that provided some context to the incident.

One report dated 24 November 2017, by a Hindi website called Rajneeti Today, carried photos of the same incident and said that it had taken place in Uttar Pradesh. The report also said that these two women had come to vote wearing burqas and were trying to cast fake votes. The video had gone viral at that time, according to the report.