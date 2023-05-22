Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Pays Homage to Rajiv Gandhi on Death Anniversary

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Raipur on Monday, 22 May.
Commemorating the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, Baghel performed 'bhumipujan' at the Mahatma Gandhi University of Horticulture and Forestry in the district.
He also announced the distribution of Rs 2,028,920,000 to the beneficiaries of different NYAY schemes, according to a government press release.
Addressing the gathering, Baghel said, "Rajiv Gandhi played a vital role in strengthening the Panchayati Raj and bringing the country to the fore of the Information and Technology revolution."
"The state government is constantly working towards strengthening the financial condition of the state’s farmers by providing them with financial assistance given under numerous NYAY schemes," he added.
Baghel stated that the state government is looking to realize the vision of inclusive development by constantly supporting the farmers of the state with the NYAY schemes. He further added that the condition of farmers of Chhattisgarh is better than that of farmers in any state.
"Today, an amount of more than Rs. 02 thousand 28 crores has been transferred to the accounts of farmers and laborers under various NYAY schemes. The first installment of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan NYAY Yojana has been provided to more than 24 lakh farmers," the press release read.
Rs 443 crore worth of developmental projects were announced by Baghel, including 17 projects that were completed at a cost of Rs 68 crore and 71 projects worth Rs 374 crore.
The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of the Mahatma Gandhi Horticulture and Forestry University to be constructed at a cost of Rs 120 crores at Sankra village located in Patan on Monday.
As per the press release, the following amounts were transferred under various NYAY schemes:
Rs 1,894 crore 93 lakh to 24 lakh 52 thousand farmers
Rs 112 crore 71 lakh to 5 lakh 63 thousand beneficiaries
Rs 13 crore 57 lakh to cattle herders, Gauthan committees, and self-help groups
Rs 7 crore 71 lakh to 3,085 Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitan clubs in 13 districts
Assembly Speaker Dr Charandas Mahant, former Union Minister Shailja Kumari, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Forest and Climate Change Minister Mohammad Akbar, MLA Mohan Markam, School Education Minister Dr Premsai Singh Tekam, Urban Administration Minister Dr Shiv Kumar Dahriya, PHE Minister Guru Rudrakumar, Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhendia, and other public representatives were present on the occasion.
