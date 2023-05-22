Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Pays Homage to Rajiv Gandhi on Death Anniversary

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Raipur on Monday, 22 May.

Commemorating the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, Baghel performed 'bhumipujan' at the Mahatma Gandhi University of Horticulture and Forestry in the district.

He also announced the distribution of Rs 2,028,920,000 to the beneficiaries of different NYAY schemes, according to a government press release.

Addressing the gathering, Baghel said, "Rajiv Gandhi played a vital role in strengthening the Panchayati Raj and bringing the country to the fore of the Information and Technology revolution."

"The state government is constantly working towards strengthening the financial condition of the state’s farmers by providing them with financial assistance given under numerous NYAY schemes," he added.