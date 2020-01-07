QChennai: Opposition Walks out of Assembly Protesting CAA & More

The main opposition party in the state, the DMK, walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday during the first legislative session for the year. The session began with an address by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, which was interrupted by DMK President and Leader of the Opposition, MK Stalin. Stalin called for a resolution to be passed against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which has triggered massive protests across the country.

Treasury benches comprising Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, looked on as members of the Opposition rose and raised slogans against the CAA. Stalin had earlier submitted a private resolution to the Assembly Secretary seeking to withdraw the CAA.

(Source: The News Minute)