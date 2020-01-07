QChennai: Opposition Walks out of Assembly Protesting CAA & More
1. DMK-Led Opposition Walks out During Governor’s Speech in Assembly Protesting CAA
The main opposition party in the state, the DMK, walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday during the first legislative session for the year. The session began with an address by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, which was interrupted by DMK President and Leader of the Opposition, MK Stalin. Stalin called for a resolution to be passed against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which has triggered massive protests across the country.
Treasury benches comprising Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, looked on as members of the Opposition rose and raised slogans against the CAA. Stalin had earlier submitted a private resolution to the Assembly Secretary seeking to withdraw the CAA.
(Source: The News Minute)
2. AIADMK's Muslim Leaders and Allies Rebel Against Party's Decision to Support CAA
On Monday, it was barely 10 minutes into the start of the Assembly session, when opposition MLAs led by the DMK stormed out citing a slew of issues that the AIADMK had allegedly failed to address in the state. The ruling party's support to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was one of the topmost reasons for the walkout. But much to the surprise of onlookers, following the opposition MLAs out of the Assembly was a legislator whose party is in alliance with the AIADMK.
It was Manithaneya Makkal Katchi MLA Thamimun Ansari who had come to the Secretariat dressed in black attire as a sign of protest against CAA and NRC. Ansari had worn a printed t-shirt that said ‘No NRC, NPR and CAA’ on the front and had pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and Subash Chandra Bose on the back.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Attack on JNU Students Brings Protesters Back to Valluvar Kottam
Civil rights activists, senior advocates, trade unionists and students on Monday came together and staged a protest condemning the attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University. At Valluvar Kottam, people from all walks of life gathered to express their solidarity with JNU students. They raised slogans against fascism and demanded the arrest of the masked goons who attacked students in their hostels. They urged the centre to withdraw the controversial citizenship law.
Senior advocate Sudha Ramalingam said, “Earlier students of Jamia Millia Islamia University were attacked and now JNU students. They may attack students of any other university in future. Academics and students will have to be protected.”
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Nithyananda’s Disciple Refuses to Return Home
The Madras High Court witnessed some poignant moments on Monday with an aged woman pleading with her dentist son to leave self-styled godman Nithyananda’s Ashram at Bidadi in Karnataka and return to normal life. Unmoved by her fervent plea, P Muruganandam, now called Sri Nithya Pranananda, refused to part ways with the ashram.
After recording his submission, a Division Bench of Justices R. Subbiah and R. Pongiappan closed a habeas corpus petition filed by P Angulakshmi, 60, of Kottai in Erode district. The petitioner had sought a direction to Erode police to save her 39-year-old son from the “illegal” custody of Nithyananda, produce him in court and let him go with her.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Hospital Staff Attacked by Girlfriend’s Ex-Lover
A 38-year-old contract staff employee of the Stanley government hospital, was allegedly attacked by a man on Monday morning. According to the police, M Ravi (38), a resident of Vyasarpadi, works as a housekeeper at the hospital. “On Monday morning, when Ravi was at work, one Ayyapan approached him. When the duo were talking inside the premises near the parking space, Ayyapan suddenly took out a knife. While Ravi ran inside the hospital building, Ayyapan chased and attacked him,” said a police officer.
The inmates and other people ran in different directions, screaming for help. The police personnel inside the hospital chased and nabbed Ayyapan, and Ravi was admitted at the outpatient block. The Washermenpet police registered a case.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
