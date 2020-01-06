Students, Activists in India, Abroad Protest Against JNU Violence
After students and faculty members at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University were, on Sunday 5 January, attacked by masked miscreants, alleged to be members of the ABVP, protests erupted across the country and abroad on Monday, 6 January, against the violence at JNU.
Activists and students across India led protests in solidarity with the students of JNU. Protests took place at Pondicherry University, Bangalore University, University of Hyderabad, Aligarh Muslim University, University of Mumbai, Delhi University, Ambedkar University, Banaras Hindu University, Chandigarh University, National Law University in Bengaluru, Savitri Bai Phule University in Pune, TISS Mumbai, Jadavpur University, Presidency University, Kolkata, IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Bombay.
Panjab University Students Raise Voice Against JNU Violence
Some students on Monday, 6 January, shouted slogans during a seminar at Panjab University in Chandigarh to protest the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.
The students shouted slogans when Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta was speaking a seminar- 'Women's Participation in Decision Making' at the PU campus.
Students, Workers' Unions in TN Hold Protests Against JNU Violence
Students and workers' unions on Monday held protests in parts of Tamil Nadu against the violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, which left 34 people injured.
Holding placards, a section of students of University of Madras staged a demonstration near the varsity entrance.
Students, Activists Protest in Ahmedabad Against JNU Violence
Over 100 college students, activists and citizens on Monday evening held a peaceful protest outside the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) to denounce the violence at the JNU campus in New Delhi.
Students from various prominent institutes, including the IIMA, Cept University, AhmedabadUniversity, National Institute of Fashion Technology, National Institute of Design and Gujarat Vidyapith took part in the protest by standing in a row on a footpath outside the top business school.
Left Parties, Students' Unions in Odisha Take Out Rallies in Protest
Activists of Left parties and members of students' outfits hit the streets in the state capital on Monday to protest against the violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, which left at least 34 injured.
With placards and banners -- which read 'stop hooliganism in JNU' and 'save democracy' -- the demonstrators took out rallies in various parts of the city and raised slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre for its "failure to protect the students and teachers of the university from masked miscreants".
BJP, Left Supporters Face Off in Jadavpur, Police Baton Charge
Protests against the attack on JNU students rocked various parts of West Bengal on Monday as police had to baton-charge supporters of the Left and the BJP when the two sides engaged in a face-off in south Kolkata.
Several students organisation, civil society groups and parties cutting across political lines took out rallies in various parts of Kolkata and the state to protest against the violence that rocked the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Sunday, 5 January night.
Beginning at the JU campus, the rally proceeded towards the Jadavpur Police Station, took a U-turn and again moved towards the Sulekha More. Several eminent personalities like filmmaker Anik Dutta and music director Debojyoti Mishra joined the rally.
J&K Students Association Condemns JNU Violence
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Monday condemned the attack on JNU students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, and demanded action against the perpetrators.
"Thrashing of students and teachers at JNU without any rhyme and reason is strongly condemnable. We condemn it in the harshest of words," Nasir Khuehami, the spokesperson of the Association, said.
AMU Students Hold rally, Demand JNU VC's Resignation Over Campus Violence
Aligarh Muslim University students on Monday, 6 January demanded the resignation of Jawaharlal Nehru University vice chancellor Jagadesh Kumar as hundreds took part in a rally here over violence by masked men at JNU's campus in Delhi.
In a statement, the AMU Students Coordination Committee (AMUSCC) demanded JNU VC's resignation, asking him to take "moral responsibility" for the violence in the varsity.
Protests Spill Over Outside India
The protests, however, were not limited to Indian cities and university students. The unrest over the violence in JNU spilled over to outside India with students at Oxford university, Columbia University and University of Sussex also staged silent marches holding posters demanding safety of students on campus.
In Nepal, JNU alumni gathered at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu to protest against the violence on campus.
Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police.
Many were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.
The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.
A day after the incident, the Delhi Police registered a case against unidentified people for rioting and damage to property.
