Students, Activists in India, Abroad Protest Against JNU Violence

After students and faculty members at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University were, on Sunday 5 January, attacked by masked miscreants, alleged to be members of the ABVP, protests erupted across the country and abroad on Monday, 6 January, against the violence at JNU.

Activists and students across India led protests in solidarity with the students of JNU. Protests took place at Pondicherry University, Bangalore University, University of Hyderabad, Aligarh Muslim University, University of Mumbai, Delhi University, Ambedkar University, Banaras Hindu University, Chandigarh University, National Law University in Bengaluru, Savitri Bai Phule University in Pune, TISS Mumbai, Jadavpur University, Presidency University, Kolkata, IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Bombay.