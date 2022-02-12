SC-Appointed Head of Char Dham Panel Quits, Says Concerns Being Ignored

A new oversight committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge AK Sikri, has been set up to look into the widening of the "defence" roads and report to the top court.

According to Chopra's resignation letter to the Supreme Court, as reported by The Hindu, this meant that the HPC's recommendations would only apply to two "non-defence" roads.

Given previous directions and recommendations by the panel had been ignored or responded to very late by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Chopra reportedly wrote that “In the circumstances, I do not see any purpose in continuing to head the HPC or indeed, even to be a part of it.”

In the letter, the environmentalist lamented the "desecration" of the Himalayas that he witnessed as the chairperson of the HPC.