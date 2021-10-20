Andhra Pradesh Bandh: TDP Leaders Taken into Preventive Custody, on House Arrest

Leaders belonging to Telugu Desam Party were taken into preventive custody on Wednesday as the opposition party called for a bandh condemning the alleged attacks on the party’s offices on Tuesday.

Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) blamed the ruling YSRCP government for allegedly vandalising TDP’s headquarters at Mangalagiri, offices at Visakhapatnam and other places and so called for a statewide bandh.

Terming it a "black day," Naidu that the YSRCP government “colluded” with the police to shield the miscreants who vandalised the party offices and attacked TDP workers.

"The DGP (Director General of Police) office is a few hundred meters away [from the TDP office that was vandalised], the CM’s house is nearby, still, they attacked," he told reporters.

Naidu demanded the imposition of President’s rule in the state.