On NTR’s 98th Birth Anniversary, Is TDP’s Resurrection Nigh?

Naidu, who as CM called himself a CEO, however proved a trailblazer in many areas. He gained recognition at the national and international level as a leader with vision and a flair for knowledge economy. His contribution was especially evident in the transformation of combined Andhra Pradesh into a progressive and development-oriented state at the turn of the century. Under him, the TDP acquired the image of a modern political party invested in the aspirations of a rising middle class.

But Naidu, in his zeal to come out of the shadow of NTR and build his image as a ‘tech-savvy’ leader, tended to dilute the party’s role in governance as well as in policy making. The party nearly slid into irrelevance under Naidu at the peak of his popularity during 1999-2004. The TDP had a strong organisational machinery, which Naidu himself helped build over the years, but it came to be deployed only during election time.