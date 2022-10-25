Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos and Dont's You Must Follow During Surya Grahan; Details
Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: The phenomenon is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 in many countries.
After the festival of Diwali, many countries will witness a partial solar eclipse on Tuesday, 25 October. The solar eclipse will be seen in the north, west, and southern parts of India on Tuesday.
As per information from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the partial solar eclipse is set to begin before sunset, in the late afternoon and will be visible in most places. However, it is important to note that it will not be visible from many eastern and northeastern areas.
There are certain dos and dont's that one must follow to protect themselves during the partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan on Tuesday. Many health experts have stated that exposing your eyes to the sun directly, without any protection, will cause damage or burn in the retina. One must be careful while watching the Surya Grahan or solar eclipse.
It is important to note that exposure to the rays of the sun directly can damage or destroy cells in the retina. You must follow certain precautions to protect your eyes during the partial solar eclipse.
Let's take a look at the dos and dont's to protect your eyes during the partial solar eclipse or surya grahan. Try following all the points so that you can watch the eclipse without causing any damage or problems.
Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos To Follow
Make sure to use the right filter such as black polymer or aluminised Mylar on either the telescope or the glasses used for viewing, while watching the partial eclipse.
You must wear protection over the eyes whenever you want to view the eclipse, even through a telescope.
One must drive with the headlights on during the eclipse.
Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Dont’s To Follow
Do not watch the partial solar eclipse with the naked eye even for a second.
You must not use regular sunglasses to see the eclipse.
Do not use any kind of camera to capture the partial solar eclipse.
Do not leave children unsupervised during an eclipse.
These are all the probable dos and dont's everyone should follow during the partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan that is going to take place today, Tuesday, 25 October.
To know more, consult a health expert who has better knowledge and can advise you on how to watch the solar eclipse without damaging the eye.
