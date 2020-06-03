At least 40 workers were injured in a fire due to a blast in the boiler at a chemical factory called Yashashvi Rasayan Private Limited in Dahej Industrial Estate of Bharuch district in Gujarat on Wednesday, 3 June, said a report by PTI.The district collector MD Modia told PTI, “Around 35-40 workers sustained burn injuries after the boiler of an agro-chemical company exploded in afternoon. All the injured persons have been shifted to hospitals in Bharuch, and efforts are on to control the fire.”He added that the fire has still engulfed the unit. Residents of villages nearby like Lakhi and Luvara are being evacuated because there are plants with poisonous chemicals around the factory.(With inputs from PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.