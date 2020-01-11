8 People Dead in an Explosion at Chemical Factory in Palghar

Eight people have died so far in the fire that broke out at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Saturday, 11 January, reported ANI. Fire fighting operations are currently underway.

The factory is located at Kolwade village and the explosion, which took place around 7:20 pm, was so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar told PTI.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)