'So Young and Innocent': Body of Manipur Teenager Missing Since May Recovered

Skeletal remains of 17-year-old Ngangom Nevy from Sugnu Awang Leikai were found in Sokom village in Manipur's Chandel district last Wednesday, 31 January.
Nevy was murdered by suspected militants on 28 May last year, and his body remained undiscovered until now. Family members filed a missing report for Ngangom Nevy at Sugnu Police Station on 31 May.
State security forces initiated a search operation at 11 am on Wednesday after a viral video depicting the brutal killing of Nevy surfaced on social media. The skeleton was discovered approximately at 2:50 pm on Wednesday.
“It's very sad. We always had hope that at least some of his remains would be traced," said Rashi Ngangom, elder sibling of the deceased.
"Now, we have found the remains, and the heavy burden has been lifted. But seeing such barbaric torture inflicted on our brother is truly heart-shocking. He is so young and innocent. He should have lived a good life, studying. But such a barbaric killing is too much to bear.”Rashi Ngangom, elder sibling of the deceased Nevy Ngangom
The Quint had previously spoken to Nevy's mother, Ngangom Vijeta, in June 2023 about his disappearance. “My son is still missing. We don’t know his whereabouts since 28 May. We lost contact with his phone, he only said that he was hurt by a bullet,” Ngangom had said.
Earlier this week, two people were killed and three injured after a gunfight erupted in the Koutruk area of Imphal West district on 30 January.
