Legal Experts Criticise BJP MP’s Dig About IB Reports on Judges

Was it appropriate for BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi to make comments in Parliament about making IB (Intelligence Bureau) reports on judges public – in response to questions over the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar? And is the compilation of such reports by the government legal in the first place?

During a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Delhi violence, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury had criticised the transfer of Justice Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court – which was finalised on 26 February, just hours after he had made strong remarks against the Delhi Police for failing to register FIRs against BJP leaders and others for incitement of the violence.

Lekhi did not mention Justice Muralidhar’s name, but in her response, said: