‘Joke of the Year’: Judges Slam Justice Mishra’s PM Modi Praise

Several retired judges have expressed their dismay to The Quint over comments made by Justice Arun Mishra at the International Judicial Conference in New Delhi on Saturday, 22 February, in which the sitting judge of the Supreme Court praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delivering the vote of thanks, following speeches by the PM, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Justice Mishra said that “under the stewardship of internationally acclaimed visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was committed to constitutional obligations and was responsible and most friendly member of the international community.”

He also thanked the PM for his speech, saying,