BJP Leader Reads Hanuman Chalisa in Mosque, Says Cleric Consented

Previously, on Tuesday, four persons had read the Hanuman Chalisa at a Mathura Eidgah and were subsequently detained, according to IE.

The police had said that the accused in this case – Saurabh Lambardar, Kanha, Raghav, and Krishna Thakur – had done so after the 29 October incident in which a group of activists had offered namaz at Mathura’s Nand Baba temple.

The police had, in that case, booked all three and arrested one person, charging them with “promoting enmity between religions” by offering namaz.