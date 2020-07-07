CBSE Cuts Democracy, Secularism Chapters for Higher Classes
CBSE has scrapped four chapters from Political Science curriculum of Class 11, including citizenship and secularism.
In view of rationalising syllabus for classes 9-12 up to 30%, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has “completely deleted” four chapters from Political Science curriculum of class 11, namely, federalism, citizenship, nationalism and secularism.
The revised curriculum along with the list of deleted chapters and topics has been uploaded by CBSE on its website.
In addition, it has also removed two topics from the chapter named, local governments.
These topics are:
Why do we need local governments?
Growth of local government in India
From Political Science curriculum of class 10 also, many crucial chapters have been removed including:
Democracy and diversity
Gender, religion and caste
Popular struggles and movements
Challenges to democracy
Earlier on Tuesday, HRD ministry had asked CBSE to reduce the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 amid coronavirus outbreak.
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, in a tweet, had said, “Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalise syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts.”
“Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th,” he added.
The announcement came just days after the CBSE issued a notice to its accredited schools on 2 July to provide students who have failed in Class 9 and Class 11 another opportunity to appear for the final exams.
