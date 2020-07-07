CBSE Cuts Democracy, Secularism Chapters for Higher Classes

In view of rationalising syllabus for classes 9-12 up to 30%, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has “completely deleted” four chapters from Political Science curriculum of class 11, namely, federalism, citizenship, nationalism and secularism.

The revised curriculum along with the list of deleted chapters and topics has been uploaded by CBSE on its website.

In addition, it has also removed two topics from the chapter named, local governments.

These topics are:

Why do we need local governments?

Growth of local government in India

From Political Science curriculum of class 10 also, many crucial chapters have been removed including: