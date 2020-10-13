Why Tanishq Should Have Stood by Their Ad for a Secular India

The Tanishq controversy comes at a time when the spread of fake news and misinformation is one of India’s major concerns. For years, the responsibility to keep misinformation in check has been on social media platforms. However, the conversation is swiftly changing course. Recently, in light of the TRP scam involving Republic TV, Parle G and Bajaj both announced that they would not be advertising on news channels that promote toxic content. E-commerce company Flipkart too recently addressed the fake news issue.

Such big names taking such a vocal, public stand against social media trolling and misinformation puts Tanishq in a tough spot. By taking down the video, they've let the senseless trolls and bots win and conveniently shaken off the responsibility they so courageously took on themselves.