Bennix-Jayaraj Beaten Till Blood Splashed Walls: CBI Report to HC

The charge sheet argues that this evidence establishes the fact that Jayaraj and Bennix “were subjected to brutal torture by the accused police officials who deliberately inflicted severe bleeding injuries to both of them, knowing well that the injuries caused by them on the person of the deceased Bennix and Jayaraj were sufficient in the ordinary course of nature to cause their death. [sic]"

Going into details of the 'charge' against the accused police officials, the CBI has detailed the brutality of the crime against the victims.

The document states that Jayaraj was first picked up by Sub-Inspector Balakrishnan, Inspector S Sridhar, Police Constable M Muthuraja and other officials from Kamarajar Chowk close to 7:30 pm. Bennix, upon hearing about this, is said to have rushed to the station and questioned the illegal confinement.