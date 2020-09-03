UP Cops, Villagers Injured In Clash Over Alleged Custodial Torture

Four policemen and several villagers were injured in a clash over alleged custodial torture in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

Panna Rajbhar was called to a police post at Rasra in the district for questioning on Wednesday over a family dispute.



NDTV reported that a written compliant by Rajbhar's family alleged he was thrashed viciously inside the police post and had to be rushed to a hospital.



A sub-inspector and a head constable have been named in the complaint.