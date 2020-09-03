UP Cops, Villagers Injured In Clash Over Alleged Custodial Torture
Four policemen and several villagers were injured in a clash over alleged custodial torture in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.
Panna Rajbhar was called to a police post at Rasra in the district for questioning on Wednesday over a family dispute.
NDTV reported that a written compliant by Rajbhar's family alleged he was thrashed viciously inside the police post and had to be rushed to a hospital.
A sub-inspector and a head constable have been named in the complaint.
Media reports said that many villagers took to the streets in protest and allegedly began throwing stones at the police, vandalised vehicles and even set a police post on fire.
Police allegedly also lathicharged the crowds.
The Ballia superintendent of police told media persons that the incident will be investigated and justice will be served.
