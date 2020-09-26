TN Custodial Deaths Case: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Nine Cops

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against nine police officials in connection with the custodial deaths of the father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennix. The trader duo died after alleged torture by police personnel in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu in June of this year.

The police personnel were arrested during investigation and are presently in judicial custody, except for Special Sub Inspector (SSI) Pauldurai, one of the accused who was also arrested in connection with the case but died of COVID-19 on 10 August.

The CBI had earlier filed two FIRs in the matter on 7 July and taken over the case on 8 July, following a Tamil Nadu government order on 29 June which transferred the custodial death case to the central body.