COVID-19: Two Wards in Bengaluru Sealed Off to Prevent Spread

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday, 10 April, sealed off two wards in West Bengaluru, from where cases of COVID-19 were reported recently. According to officials, no one will be allowed to enter or exit these areas for the next 14 days.

Announcing the decision, BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said strictly no movement of people or materiel will be allowed in Bapuji Nagar and Padarayanapura wards and the area will be put under strict surveillance.