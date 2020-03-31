Conches to ‘Corona’ Helmets: How Bengaluru Cops Spread Awareness

From donning ‘coronavirus helmets’ to blowing conches and ringing bells, the Bengaluru traffic police has come up with new and innovative ways to ensure citizens stay home during the 21-day lockdown period.

In a clip that has recently gone viral on social media, a bunch of traffic cops on MG Road can be seen making announcements over a megaphone about the important of staying indoors and how bikers should also be wary of coronvirus.

As he is speaking, a motorist can be seen riding towards the cops, when he is soon pounced upon by two officers wearing helmets. One gets on the bike behind the rider while the other places his own helmet on the unsuspecting rider, who is visibly squirming.

The trio are soon engulfed by a number of cops, taking videos, ringing bells and blowing conches, all in the name of catching violators and spreading awareness.