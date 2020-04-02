COVID-19: ASHA Workers Manhandled in B’luru; Residents Refuse Info

A crowd of angry citizens in north Bengaluru allegedly abused two Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) on Wednesday, 1 April, for enquiring into their health and travel history in light of the COVID-19 outrbeak.

The incident took place within Sadiq Layout in Hennur police station limits, where a group of 10-15 ASHAs were conducting a door-to-door survey of residents, in light of a positive case being reported from a neighbouring locality of Sarayipalya. Senior police officials said that the ruckus has started based on a rumour that information was being collected for NRC purposes.

One of the heckled ASHAs, Krishnaveni told ANI that she, along with others, had been working in the area for the last 10 days, going door-to-door.

“He started asking why we are collecting all this information and we told him we are doing it for COVID-19-related symptoms. He got aggressive and started asking who sent us there. He then made an announcement from the masjid and started verbally attacking us and scolding us,” she said.