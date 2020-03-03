QBengaluru: Yediyurappa May Hike Taxes in State Budget & More

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who will present the State Budget on Thursday, may have to resort to increasing excise, entertainment and petroleum product taxes to manage the budgetary requirements at a time when both state and central governments are facing an economic slowdown.

The state government may not approach the Centre for more funds as the latter too is facing a severe fund crunch. The size of the budget will be more or less the same as last year’s, sources said.

One of the major reasons for economic slowdown in the state is the dismal performance of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, which has pending bills with the government.