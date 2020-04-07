QBengaluru: 163 Corona Cases in K’taka; Muslim Volunteers Attacked

Ever since the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi resulted in a rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, several Muslims have been heckled and harassed in Karnataka. On Monday, residents of a village in Bagalakote humiliated members of the Muslim community, who had gone to the banks of the Krishna river to fish.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday. Around 10 to 15 residents of Bidari village in Rabkavi Banahatti taluk in Bagalakote can be seen holding wooden sticks and iron rods, while heckling three Muslim men.

The three men can be seen folding their hands and begging for mercy, while the village residents kick them and shoo them away with the wooden sticks. “Don’t touch them. They are the ones spreading the disease,” one of the men can be heard saying.

(Source: The News Minute)