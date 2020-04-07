QBengaluru: 163 Corona Cases in K’taka; Muslim Volunteers Attacked
1. 12 New Cases Take State’s Coronavirus Count to 163
Twelve fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total count of the infected in the state to 163. One of the new patients included a 43-year-old Bengaluru Rural resident who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi in March.
Seven cases are from Mysuru, three from Bengaluru and two Bagalkot. There were three women among the new patients. So far 20 patients have been discharged in the state after recovery and four patients have died. The discharged included the daughter and a nephew of an MP. She and her cousin were discharged from a Davanagere hospital on Monday.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. COVID-19: Muslims and Muslim Volunteers Heckled, Harassed in Karnataka
Ever since the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi resulted in a rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, several Muslims have been heckled and harassed in Karnataka. On Monday, residents of a village in Bagalakote humiliated members of the Muslim community, who had gone to the banks of the Krishna river to fish.
A video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday. Around 10 to 15 residents of Bidari village in Rabkavi Banahatti taluk in Bagalakote can be seen holding wooden sticks and iron rods, while heckling three Muslim men.
The three men can be seen folding their hands and begging for mercy, while the village residents kick them and shoo them away with the wooden sticks. “Don’t touch them. They are the ones spreading the disease,” one of the men can be heard saying.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. Hooch Selling Like Hot Cakes in the Time of the Coronavirus
The ban on alcohol during the COVID-19 lockdown appears to have revived the illicit liquor trade, especially in the rural parts of Karnataka. With many drinkers showing symptoms of alcohol withdrawal, hooch traders have become active again.
Hooch is an alcoholic drink that’s inferior or illicitly made. Excise department officials have seized thousands of litres of hooch and raw materials used to manufacture it from different districts of the state.
A senior official estimated that each packet of hooch is being sold for anywhere between Rs 100 and Rs 300. The department has pressed in 13 special squads that are working overtime to crack down on the hooch sale.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
4. UGC Directs to Set up Mental Health Helpline
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all universities and higher education institutions across the nation to set up a helpline to combat mental health issues among students during the COVID-19 crisis and nation-wide lockdown period.
In an official circular, the UGC stated that "It is important to address psychological concerns of students and to address mental health and for the well-being of students, universities/colleges and higher education institutions should set up mental health helplines." These helplines need to be monitored by counselors and other identified faculty members. "
(Source: Deccan Herald)
5. Man Stores, Sells Petroleum Chemicals to Fake Sanitizer Makers; Lands in Jail
Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly storing and selling explosive petroleum chemicals to manufacturers of substandard sanitizers.
Renuka Prasad, a resident of BTM Layout who runs a chemical shop in Sudhamanagar, near Wilson Garden, was arrested on Saturday after a CCB police team raided his establishment and seized over 1,300 litres of petroleum chemicals.
Police said Prasad confessed to the crime, saying he had stored the highly flammable chemicals without taking permission and sold them to persons who were illegally manufacturing substandard sanitizers to make quick money during the COVID-19 lockdown.
(Source: The Times of India)