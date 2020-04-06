COVID-19: Tea Stall Owner Near Maha CM’s Residence Tests Positive
A vendor who sells tea near ‘Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, has been found positive for novel coronavirus infection, a civic body official said on Monday, 6 April.
As a precautionary measure, the BMC has sprayed disinfectants in the area. “The vendor run a tea stall in the locality. After he was found positive, contact tracking is going on,” he said.
With 33 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday, the state’s total is at 781. The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 111 and the number of infections climbed to 4,281 in the country on Monday, 6 April, registering a record jump of 704 cases in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,851, while 318 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated. According to the ministry, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 45, followed by Gujarat (12), Madhya Pradesh (9), Telangana (7), Delhi (7), Punjab (6) and Tamil Nadu (5).
We'll get through this!
