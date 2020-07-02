Father of TN Man Who Died 'Due to Police Brutality' Wants Justice

“I raised my son for 25 years and now I am standing after losing him. I also need justice for my son,” Navaneetha Krishnan broke down over the phone. He had filed a complaint against the two policemen in the wee hours of 28 June and an FIR was registered for unnatural death, naming the two policemen.

Chandrasekaran and Kumar had allegedly threatened Kumaresan on 10 May to not speak of the assault to anybody outside, failing which he would be booked under the Goondas Act.

A month later, in June, Kumaresan started vomiting blood and was rushed to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in VK Pudur and then to a private hospital in Surandai. When his condition did not improve, he was referred to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on 12 June where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It was there he confessed about being attacked by the policemen in May to his family and the doctors.