Video Editor: Vivek GuptaProducer: Smitha TKThey were down on their knees saying, ‘Keep them as long as you want. But just give them to us alive by the end of the night.’RJ SuchiDear Tamil Nadu police and IAS officers, what is the whole purpose of bravery awards if you are not able to raise your voice right now?Raj Mohan, InfluencerVideos posted by radio jockey Suchitra better known as RJ Suchi and social media influencer Raj Mohan made the brutal alleged murder of a father and son in Thoothukudi, the talking point on every social media platform.The alleged custodial death of 58-year-old Jeyaraj and his 31-year-old son Emmanuel Beniks in Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam town has sparked massive outrage against police brutality in the state.They believe that it is imperative to keep the conversation going to ensure justice is served at the earliest, adequate compensation and legal support is extended to the family and a legislation is passed so that no other person will have to endure such violence.TN Custodial Deaths: CCTV Footage Exposes Discrepancies in FIR'A Sea of Evidence'Questions are also being raised on the conduct of the sub-inspectors, constables and inspector, who have all been suspended from duty, as well as that of Sathankulam Judicial Magistrate.Sathankulam police had reportedly booked Jeyaraj and his son for keeping their shop open beyond the lockdown timings dictated by the state government.On 19 June, at around 7.45 pm Sub-Inspector Balakrishnan along with a few personnel had gone to the shop to question Jeyaraj, friends of the duo told The Quint. They got into a verbal argument after which the cops made Jeyaraj get into the police van.Beniks followed the van to the station, accompanied by several friends."There is a sea of evidence. Over 17-18 shopkeepers are willing to testify to every single detail. But the judiciary is completely turning a blind eye to all the evidence that is screaming in front of them," Suchi told The Quint, recounting the ordeal the two had gone through as narrated to her by the family members.You can read about the CCTV footage accessed by The Quint that has revealed a few glaring discrepancies in the FIR by clicking here.HC Seeks Report in Alleged Custodial Murder of Father-Son in TN'Protect the Family Monetarily and Judicially'Many had taken to social media demanding traction similar to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement in order to ensure the issue doesn't get buried by any sensational headline.“In the US, during the Black Lives Matter campaign, many police officers raised their voice condemning their own policemen’s crime. By even international standards, this is a human rights discrimination. What is stopping all of you from speaking?” Raj Mohan asked the police of the state and the country.RJ Suchi explained that the need of the hour is to help the family monetarily and judicially. She said they wanted to gather a fund of Rs 20 crore that will enable them to fight the case. So far, the ruling party AIADMK has announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia and the opposition party DMK has given Rs 25 lakh as well.“This is a very spunky family which has been very outspoken about what has happened. I have no doubts that they will fight tooth and nail till justice is served. But they need the support of the entire nation.”RJ SuchiThey said that it is imperative the the police force is the people's friend, but instead the public is actually scared of them today. Installing CCTV cameras inside the police station is one way of ensuring such 'barbaric incidents' don't take place in custody, Raj Mohan suggested.There are so many movies that glorify police as superheroes. Here is your real-life chance. Raise your voice, sir and ma’am. Will you?Raj Mohan, Influencer We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.